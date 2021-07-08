Erie County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases; PA reports 222 — 60.8% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases. The cumulative total in the county is now 21,238, with 475 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 222 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,543.

The department is also reporting 11 new deaths, for a total of 27,729 deaths statewide.

There are 295 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 58 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 stood at 1.1%.,

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, July 7, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 63.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, July 7, 60.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 76% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, July 7, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,800,591 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, July 8. First/single doses: 6,778,127 administered Second doses: 5,022,464 administered



5,472,507 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 13,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,305,620 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

There are 163,681 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,090 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,561 cases among employees, for a total of 87,651.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,364 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 29,050 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 4,800,929 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: