Erie County to require masking for everybody in county facilities starting Tuesday

On Monday, the Erie County Administration announced masking will be required for all employees and visitors at Erie County facilities, regardless of vaccination status, effective Tuesday, August 10.

This decision came in response to the rising number of reported COVID-19 cases in Erie County from the last week. Erie County is currently in “substantial” transmission, which is 50 to 99.99 cases per 100,000 people.

Because of this classification, Erie County falls under the CDC’s recommendation that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask over their mouth and nose.

“With substantial transmission in our county, it is important for businesses and organizations to take the lead

with regard to public safety,” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. “County government will be joining

other organizations who have already begun to require masking and I hope we see others follow suit.”

The administration will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and make any modifications they deem necessary.

Although the courthouse will remain open, the public is encouraged to use electronic services through the Erie County website and to meet virtually when possible. All civil or criminal court hearings and appointments will continue as scheduled.

