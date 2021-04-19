Erie restaurants see increase in people dining in as COVID vaccination numbers increase

Restaurants in Erie are getting more people dinning in. One hospitality worker said that it could be from people feeling safer to be near others after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday’s and Saturday’s Plymouth Tavern is exciting and full of people wanting for a table to eat some delicious food. So much so that the Plymouth has a wait list just to get in.

People in the restaurant business say that since more people are getting vaccinated they also feel more comfortable dinning in.

“We do see a lot of increase, actually 30% in our location here,” said Samer Mustafa, Owner of Habibi Mediterranean Cuisine.

“People that have been coming in have been vaccinated or already have gotten their first dose. I mean a lot of people already have so they are a little more relaxed which is nice because it’s comforting to know,” said AJ Hanson, Bartender at Plymouth Tavern.

According to UPMC Hamot this week they have 2,500 appointments scheduled for people to get their vaccine.

According to Hamot the number will likely increase as the week goes on with everyone 16 and older now eligible to get vaccinated.

Not only are more and more people enjoying themselves at restaurants, but they are also enjoying the beautiful atmosphere at Habibi Restaurant which is the Mediterranean word for sweetheart.

The beautiful sweetheart inspired atmosphere allows people to relax and enjoy their meal.

“We are very happy to see people come back and start to come into the restaurant absolutely,” said Samer Mustafa, Owner of Habini Mediterranean Cuisine.

Even though restaurants are happy with more people coming in, they are still waiting for the day for full capacity.

“It’s great to see but I’m ready for the 100% any day now,” said Hanson.

Restaurant owners told us they are pleased with the increase of people but are still waiting for all COVID restrictions on limited capacity to be dropped.