Erie School District holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Erie High School

A family member of an Erie High student seemed skeptical to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but she took the chance anyway.

This comes after Erie Public School students and their families had the chance to get vaccinated today.

Here is why this person decided last minute to protect herself and those around her.

The person we spoke with said that she is living with loved ones who may be at risk. Thus this individual decided to be brave and get vaccinated.

“It seemed a very rushed vaccine, but with the studies I was actually looking it up before I even got here like it was well researched,” said Michaella, Family Member of Student.

Michaella is a sister of a student that goes to Erie High School. She received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

She said that she was worried about getting the vaccine, but she realized her loved ones may be at risk.

“I kind of did it more for my dad, more for him because I don’t want to put him at risk. He’s also vaccinated, but you never know with everything going on,” said Michaella.

The Erie Public School District has been given the thumbs up to administer at least 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far with the help of Allegheny Health Network, the school district administered 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Erie High School.

Some say that the hope is to get back to normal if many people are vaccinated.

“We know as a society the more people that do this the more quickly things can open up,” said Don Orlando, Principal at Erie High School.

Seventy people have registered to get the vaccine. The director of pharmacy of Saint Vincent said it’s important for the young to be part of herd immunity.

He said that the younger demographic not vaccinated continues to spread the silent killer.

“So it’s very important to get this group vaccinated so we can continue to fight against the pandemic,” said Stephen Henderson, Director, AHN.

Michaella and others advise the younger group to be part of the herd.

“It’s okay to have skepticism, but this is definitely not something to be really afraid of. It’s more of a one and done kind of thing,” said Michaella.

The CDC advisers approved the COVID vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.

Tomorrow the General McLane School District will administer the Pfizer vaccine to students in that age group.