Erie School District is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Erie High School

Erie’s Public School students and their families will have the chance to get the Pfizer vaccine.

The Erie School District is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

All of Erie Public School students age 16 to 18 and their families can sign up for the vaccine.

So far 60 people have signed up for the vaccine. The district received at least 1,000 doses.

There’s no insurance information required when signing up to get a vaccine.

The clinic is taking place tomorrow Wednesday May 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Erie High School gymnasium.

The school is located at 3325 Cherry Street.