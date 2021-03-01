Erie VA Medical Center continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk veterans based on CDC guidelines

The Erie VA Medical Center, including five of their community-based outpatient clients, are continuing to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk veterans based on CDC guidelines.

The Erie VA Medical Center is currently scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible veterans who are 65 and older and who have already receive their VA health care at the Erie VAMC or one of our community-based outpatient clinics located in Ashtabula, Crawford, McKean, Venango, and Warren counties.

At this time the VA Medical Center is only distributing the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only.

Veterans who are eligible based on the criteria above should call 814-868-8661, press 2 to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.

All Veterans are encouraged to use the Keep Me Informed online tool to stay updated on current COVID-19 vaccine information.

When you sign up, it will also ask about your vaccine plans.

Erie VAMC may use this information to determine when to contact you once your risk group becomes eligible to receive the vaccine.

Sharing your plans for getting a vaccine helps us plan our distribution efforts and helps the VA Medical Center do the most good with their limited vaccine supply. Using this tool is Optional.

For more information, click here.