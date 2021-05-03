Erie’s Public Schools offering COVID-19 vaccinations for all Erie Public School students and their families

Erie’s Public Schools will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for all Erie Public School students and their families.

EPS is teaming up with AHN Saint Vincent Hospital and the Minority Investment Coalition to offer 1,000 Pfizer vaccines to EPS students and family members who sign up online.

The clinic will be held on May 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gymnasium at Erie High School.

Sign ups begin today and no insurance information is required.

There is also no limit to the number of family members who can register with each student.

Students without a parent or legal guardian will need to fill out a consent form prior to the event.