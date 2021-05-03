Erie’s Public Schools to hold vaccine clinic for high school students & families

Erie’s Public Schools will hold a vaccine clinic for high school students and their families.

EPS announced today the vaccine clinic will be held on Wednesday, May 12.

The event, held in partnership with AHN Saint Vincent and the Minority Community Investment Coalition, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Erie High School gymnasium — 3325 Cherry St.

All EPS students ages 16-18 and their family members will be able to sign up via a form posted to students’ online learning platform. Around 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

Students ages 16 and 17 who attend without a parent or guardian will need to fill out a consent form prior to the event.

Transportation to and from Erie High School will be provided to students at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy and the Patrick J. DiPaolo Student Success Center at Emerson-Gridley.

“Ensuring that our students and their families have easy, convenient access to the vaccination is yet another important step we’re taking to ensuring the health and safety of the entire EPS community and our Erie community at large,” Erie’s Public Schools Superintendent Brian Polito said. “We hope that as many students as possible and their family members take advantage of this opportunity, which we are grateful to provide in partnership with MCIC and AHN Saint Vincent.”

Second doses of the vaccine will be given Wednesday, June 2.