Every adult in Pennsylvania to soon qualify for COVID-19 vaccine beginning in April

Every adult in Pennsylvania will soon qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine starting in April.

The announcement came during a State Department of Health press briefing this morning.

Starting today, grocery store workers, agricultural workers and law enforcement will be eligible for the vaccine. Then on April 19th all adults will qualify for a vaccine.

Pennsylvania is expanding it’s vaccine eligibility with the help of an increase supply of vaccine.

“Our ultimate goal is going to get shots in peoples arms efficiently, equitably. We believe this plan will bring us one step closer to that goal,” said Allison Beam, Acting Secretary of Health.

Starting on April 5th, all residents in Phase 1B will be eligible to schedule their appointments which includes law enforcement, grocery store workers, postal service workers and manufacturing workers.

One week later on April 12th, residents in Phase 1C will be eligible which includes essential workers who cannot work from home.

Eligibility does not guarantee an immediate vaccine appointment.

The announcement comes just days before the commonwealth relaxes some of it’s mitigation efforts.

The governor’s step with the announcement and the proper lead time gives us time to evaluate how to impact case counts.

The state’s latest vaccination effort goes along with President Biden’s goal to make vaccines accessible to all adults by May 1st.

“President Biden said he wants 90% eligible by April 19th. that shrinks all the priorities,” said Senator Art Haywood, (D), District 4.

It’s also important to know even the state is moving into different phases.