Expecting mother receives COVID booster shot while encouraging community to do the same

One expecting mother received a COVID booster shot on October 5th and has a message for the members of the community.

This mother said that those who are eligible should get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.

We went to the UPMC Hamot vaccine clinic where this soon to be mother received her booster shot.

Not only is this woman going to be a mother soon, she is also a doctor who recommends pregnant women to talk to their doctors about scheduling a COVID booster shot.

One expecting mother received a COVID-19 booster shot on October 5th.

Kristen Juhasz is not only 25 weeks pregnant, she is also a doctor at UPMC Hamot.

Juhasz explains that women who are pregnant are at higher risk because they usually have weaker immune systems.

“I’ve certainly seen pregnant patients as well who have battled and struggled very severely from this disease progress particularly later stages in pregnancy. So even though vaccines are sometimes under question in the pregnant population, I think it is entirely the right thing to do for the mom to stay as safe as possible for the baby to stay as safe as possible,” said Dr. Kristin Juhasz, Emergency Medicine Doctor at UPMC Hamot.

Juhasz received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in January and her second dose several weeks later.

She said after witnessing pregnant patients battle the COVID-19 virus and consulting her doctor, she decided it is safe and necessary to get a booster shot.

“Most of the people we’re seeing being hospitalized are in the unvaccinated population. So the purpose of the vaccine is to try to protect us from getting bad disease that then progresses to severe illness and potentially death,” said Dr. Juhasz.

One grandmother said that she is doing her part by receiving a booster shot to protect her family members who aren’t yet eligible.

“We have five granddaughters and the only one that doesn’t have her shot yet is eight-years-old and we had a rough winter. The live three miles from us, we didn’t see anybody,” said Maureen Amon, Receives Booster COVID Shot.

