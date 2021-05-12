FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up

Kids ages twelve and up are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The FDA authorized the vaccine to be used for emergency use for ages as young as 12 years old.

UPMC Hamot started making plans immediately to get the next age group vaccinated here in Erie.

Around 20-25 people ages 12 to 15 came to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic today.

Parents filled out the consent forms for their kids to receive the vaccine.

“The clinical trial data and the safety data was very promising, 100 percent effective for this particular age group pivoting COVID-19,” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services for UPMC Hamot.

The next clinic for ages 12 and up will be this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church on West 7th Street.