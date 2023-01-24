The ongoing pandemic continues to present challenges for the Erie County Health Department.

This Thursday, Jan. 26, the FDA will be considering making the vaccine a yearly shot, like the flu.

A COVID representative from LECOM said doing this will be easier for both doctors and patients.

He said COVID has been evolving since day one and providing a structure with a vaccination process should allow us to move forward and improve technology.

“We’ve already seen the evolution of the vaccine of the original strain and now of course the bivalent which includes the omicron strain. And there’s likely to be emergent of new variants so they’re going to address that moving forward and build a framework so we can continue to work on this as it changes,” said Jason Turba, Staff Pharmacist at LECOM.

The Health Department reminds people that free shots are available Monday through Friday at the LECOM Center on Schaper Ave.