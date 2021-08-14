Feds approve additional dose of Pfizer, Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised people

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that immunocompromised individuals who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna are able to receive an additional dose.

The notification follows recommendations announced today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

“We are pleased that the federal government is taking steps to ensure individuals who are immunocompromised have the opportunity to receive another layer of protection against COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “The department is already working with vaccine providers on this important protection for these vulnerable Pennsylvanians. We are confident in our ability to meet the needs of this critical population by our previous successful vaccination efforts and current vaccine supply.”

Currently, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna receive an additional dose of vaccine.

Individuals should consult their health care provider if they are unsure as to whether they are moderately or severely immunocompromised based on their health condition, history, or status.

Immunocompromised individuals who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna and are looking to receive this additional dose of the respective vaccine, should consult their health care provider before scheduling a vaccine appointment.

Additionally, health care providers are encouraged to communicate with their patients who would benefit from an additional dose.

The FDA has not recommended an additional dose for other individuals at this time.

“We encourage unvaccinated eligible individuals to get vaccinated to help protect people in our community who are unable to get vaccinated, like those who are under the age of 12,” Beam said.

