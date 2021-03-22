The final push is underway to schedule the rest of those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 1A.

This comes as the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced more vaccines will be rolling out to Erie County.

We went to AHN Saint Vincent to hear the reaction from health leaders.

The number of vaccines allocated this week are expected to be consistent. The goal now is to get those registered in phase 1A before the end of the month.

Time is of the essence as hospitals in Erie County try to schedule those remaining and eligible in phase 1A.

“Two trays of the Pfizer product on a consistent basis for the next four weeks. That will allow us to do our planning in more advance,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

This comes as hospitals across the commonwealth met with the Pennsylvania Department of Health in hopes of enhancing the vaccine rollout.

“This is apart of a solution with the consistent supply for the next month. We can build access points,” said Dr. Clark.

More vaccines in the county will allow for better planning methods. The hospitals are expected to receive two trays of vaccines per week which allows for approximately 2,300 doses.

As early as April, Erie County could move into phase 1B which would include fire, EMS, police and grocery store workers.

The increase in vaccinations could give those eligible a better opportunity to sign up for appointments and clinics.

“We’re expanding out the dates in which people can be scheduled. Now that we know, we’re able to schedule out further which is helping,” said Jason Chenault, Director of Emergency Services at UPMC Hamot.

An increase in vaccines will also allow hospitals to have larger clinics.

AHN Saint Vincent will have another mass vaccine clinic this Friday. The decision comes as more supply becomes available.

It’s important to now that you must have an appointment for this clinic. If you want to get an appointment, it’s urged that you sign up on AHN’s website or My Chart.