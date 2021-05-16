First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant holds free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday afternoon

The First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant held a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday afternoon.

Staff from UPMC Hamot administered doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12 and older.

About 70 people were expected to attend this clinic, but officials said that the number doubled within the first hour.

The second dose will be provided on June 6th.

The church partners closely with Our West Bayfront, the MLK Center, Gannon University, and UPMC Hamot.

“Folks know those groups in this neighborhood. Folks can feel more comfortable. We’re close, we’re accessible and we want the community and we want this corner of the city to be the most vaccinated,” said Seph Kumer from First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.