FL baby born with COVID-19 antibodies after mother receives COVID-19 vaccine

For the first time in the U.S., an infant was born with COVID-19 antibodies. This, after the mother had been vaccinated.

According to the doctors, a local front-line healthcare worker was 36-weeks pregnant when she was given the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The baby girl was born three weeks later in late January and a blood sample was taken. The results showed the baby had the COVID-19 antibodies.

Dr. Chad Rudnick says this is significant in the fight to protect children from covid.

“This is one small case in what will be thousands and thousands of babies born to mothers who have been vaccinated over the next several months,” said Dr. Chad Rudnick, pediatrician.

The doctors say further studies have to determine how long the antibody protection will last.