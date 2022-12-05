We’ve spent a lot of time over the past few years worrying about the impact of COVID, but it’s an old illness that is making a comeback this year.

There has been much talk about the big three when it comes to the cold season, RSV which can impact our kids, and COVID which has dominated headlines.

“And influenza, which has started its season much earlier and is still going up,” said Howard Nadworny, MD, infectious disease expert.

Up to numbers not seen here in decades.

While COVID is getting all the press lately, the truth of the matter is that it’s influenza that is climbing the charts. In fact, it has had a 66% increase from the previous week, a record not seen in almost 20 years.

Medical pros insist the flu is not being ignored but have more varieties caused more distractions?

“We may have a lower threshold but honestly, we probably have more cases as well. We’re looking at things like lower vaccination rates over the last number of years,” said Jim Caputo, LECOM vaccine coordinator.