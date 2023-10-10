Flu season is here and physicians are reminding you about the importance of getting your flu shot.

Jim Caputo, vaccine coordinator for the LECOM Center for Health and Aging, said the flu shot helps prevent the virus from showing up or makes symptoms less severe.

He said this is a time when flu shots are beneficial, as we enter a season where people are spending more time indoors and have more contact with their daily activities.

People are experiencing vaccine fatigue, but he says the more people who get the flu shot, the better it is for everyone.

“Great time for stuff to spread, you know, these are respiratory spread organisms. Of course, we can get them from contact and stuff like that, so the shots are out there available. The weather’s changed a little bit, usually initiates some stuff with folks and makes them think about it as well,” said Caputo.

He added free flu shots are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the LECOM Center for Health and Aging from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m for anyone 9 years or older.

COVID boosters are also administered for people including pediatric patients down to 6 months of age.