Four UPMC vaccine staff members honored with Guardian Angel Award

Several local health care workers are being celebrated for their efforts at vaccine clinics.

Four team members at UPMC Hamot’s vaccine clinic are being honored with the Guardian Angel Award.

The Hamot Health Foundation program allows donors to recognize health care workers for their efforts.

The award helps these health care professionals with their work — paying for the latest technology, funding, or continuing their education.

“2,000 people a day are coming in here to get vaccinated….This team of people has gone above and beyond in getting all the logistics in place,” said Charles “Boo” Haggerty, President, Hamot Health Foundation.