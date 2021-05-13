General McLane High School holds vaccine clinic for those 12 & older

Anyone 12 and older was able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today at General McLane High School in Edinboro.

The school partnered with AHN Saint Vincent for the clinic.

School officials say they are excited to work with health professionals to get more people vaccinated, especially older students.

The hospital’s goal is to bring the vaccine to people who don’t have easy access to it.

“This is our way AHN Saint Vincent can take our vaccine to the community and make it easier for those who might not be able to drive into the hospital, but be able to take it to their community,” said Nina Ferraro, Highmark Health.

Today, 60 percent of the people vaccinated were in the 12-15 age range.