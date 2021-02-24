Girard High School converted into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today

Girard High School was converted into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today.

Staff at Community Health Net came up with the plan. The agency runs a small clinic at the high school.

The facility received first doses so the decision was made to give the shots to school teachers, staff, and qualifying members of the community.

“We’re flying flags at half mast across the state for the 500,000 COVID deaths across the country and this is a community problem and schools are the center of the community here in Girard and we’re proud to be part of a health plan and an education plan today,” said Eric Louis, Girard Principal.

Fifty teachers and thirty staff members took advantage of the program. About 100 qualifying citizens got their shots as well.