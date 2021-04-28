Gov. Wolf to visit Erie County vaccination clinic

Governor Tom Wolf will be in Erie this afternoon to visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Gov. Wolf will be joined by Rep. Bob Merski, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, and County Department of Health Director Melissa Lyon.

Those in attendance today will discuss local vaccination efforts and how best to encourage people who may be hesitant to receive a vaccine.

Their goal is for all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus and save lives.

We will have more on the Governor’s visit tonight on Jet 24 Action News at 5 p.m.