Governor Tom Wolf announces more vaccines will become available across the commonwealth this month

Governor Tom Wolf announced that more vaccines will become available across the commonwealth this month.

This comes just after roughly 700 educators were vaccinated in Erie County this weekend.

The federal government is pushing for 20 million vaccines to be distributed across the nation on a weekly basis.

Here is where Erie County stands in terms of the vaccine roll out.

Though the demand is still greater than the vaccine supply, officials say that counties across the commonwealth can expect to see an increase in both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Some educators in Erie County are seeing some relief this week while receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Northwest Tri County Intermediate Unit 5.

Governor Tom Wolf said that after this allotment the commonwealth can expect to see a decrease in Johnson and Johnson vaccine but an increase int he two shot doses.

“The Moderna and Pfizer have increased and continue to grow in terms of what we’ve gotten and I’m expecting that will grow through the end of March and in early April,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf said that the federal government is working towards twenty million vaccines being distributed across the country each week which would be upwards of 80,000 vaccines across the commonwealth.

“We will have a point where we can say by two weeks from today everybody in phase one will be able to say they have gotten at least one vaccine,” said Governor Wolf.

Governor Wolf is also calling for police officers and fire fighters to have access to vaccines this month. The City of Erie Fire Department is back on track.

Deputy chief of the City of Erie Fire Department said that it is crucial for you to make an informed decision about whether or not to receive the vaccine when you have the opportunity.

“Everyone is essential and we really want everyone to get back to work so get your vaccination when you can. Study them if you have one,” said Fred Gillespie, Deputy Chief of the City of Erie Fire Department.

Gillespie said that 75% of the City of Erie Fire Fighters have received their vaccine. He said that UPMC Hamot, LECOM and local hospitals understand the needs of the community and assisted in 76% of the City of Erie Fire Department being vaccinated.

“Any and all of our members that wanted to be vaccinated or are eligible to be vaccinated have received their vaccination. Some may have only received their first dose yet but very shortly would have their second dose,” said Gillespie.