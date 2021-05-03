Governor Tom Wolf continues travel around Pennsylvania hoping to convince more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to travel around Pennsylvania hoping to convince more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That effort is taking him to Philadelphia to meet with members of the Philadelphia Flyers pro hockey team and their mascot Gritty.

The governor is supporting the team’s “Take Your Shot” campaign hoping to convince fans that the best way to get back to the action is to follow through with vaccine shots.

“It’s really important that we get back to normal as quickly as we can and vaccines are the key to that simply said. We need more Pennsylvanians to get their vaccine, so I join the flyers in urging Pennsylvanians to Take Your Shot,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf said that he expects to have to work harder in the coming weeks to get as many people vaccinated as possible.