Governor Wolf announces plan to vaccinate school staff across the commonwealth

Educators could soon see some protection from COVID-19. Governor Tom Wolf announced a plan to vaccinate school staff across the commonwealth.

Here is more on how the state will allocate the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine to teachers and staff.

The plan is for this one dose vaccine to help educators get back into the classroom in a timely manner.

Governor Tom Wolf and his COVID-19 vaccine task force announced a plan to vaccinate teachers and other school staff emphasizing the importance of in-person learning.

“We know that the educational losses that students have experienced over the past year are severe and schools provide key services in communities beyond the classroom,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf said that the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Departments of the Education and Health are partnering with 28 intermediate units to establish local vaccination sites.

The Northwest Tri County Intermediate Unit 5 in Edinboro will be one of those sites.

“The estimate from the federal government is that between now and the end of March an additional four million Johnson doses. I don’t think they are coming next week or the week after that,” said Governor Wolf.

The Wolf Administration said that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will help fast track their plan to vaccinate as many teachers as soon as possible.

“This should happen after the first vaccine one to weeks later they should be ready to go and to the extend we’re moving this out immediately. We should have teachers begin to be able to go back to work before the end of this month,” said Governor Wolf.

Republican Representative Tim O’Neal said he has witnessed his children struggle through the pandemic not being able to learn in-person.

O’Neal said that he is proud that a bipartisan group of legislatures was able to work together to address an issue that impacts everyone.

“Vaccinating our teachers and reopening our schools is something that everybody wants. It’s not a democrat issue, it’s not a republican issue, it’s a Pennsylvania issue,” said Tim O’Neal, (R) 48th District.

Locally the vaccination site operations, scheduling, and administration of the vaccines are being directed to the Army National Guard.

Both private and public school staff statewide will be eligible to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.