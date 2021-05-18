Governor Wolf gets second COVID-19 vaccination

Governor Tom Wolf rolled up his sleeve to get his second COVID-19 vaccination.

The governor stopped by the Family First Health Center in York, PA Monday morning.

Wolf received his first dose back in April.

The governor said he waited to get his vaccine until all Pennsylvania adults were eligible to get the shot.

“Come and get it, it’s a good thing. It will give you real a peace of mind for you personally, but it will also give you a peace of mind in terms of, as they say, making sure the people around you, your friends, your family, your neighbors, that they’re safe too,” said Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania.