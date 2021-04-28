Governor Wolf tours mass vaccination clinic at the Bayfront Convention Center

Governor Tom Wolf arrived in Erie this afternoon while touring the county’s mass vaccination clinic.

Governor Wolf was joined by Representative Bob Merski, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, and County Department of Health Director Melissa Lyon.

Their goal is for all Pennsylvanian’s to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus and save lives.

“We need to work hard to make sure that we continue to encourage demand to make sure now that we’ve gotten to the point where the supply is not as big of an issue. We make sure that the demand doesn’t fall off,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

These leaders went on a tour of the Bayfront Convention Center Clinic and addressed local vaccination efforts.

These leaders also answered questions about how best to encourage people who may be hesitant to receive a vaccine.

Their goal is for all Pennsylvanian’s to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus and save lives.

Governor Wolf said that while vaccination efforts in Erie County and the Commonwealth continue, there is still work to be done.

Governor Wolf said that he is optimistic about the commonwealth reaching heard immunity.

“We’re at 50%. The rate of people getting a second dose if they’ve gotten a first vaccine is pretty good. There’s not much drop off so we’re probably around the 50% rate in terms of acceptance. So we have another 20% to go put. There’s some really hopeful signs,” said Governor Wolf.