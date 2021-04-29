Governor Wolf tours mass vaccination clinic in downtown Erie

Governor Tom Wolf visited Erie Wednesday to tour Erie County’s mass vaccination clinic.



Governor Wolf was joined by Rep. Bob Merski, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, and County Department of Health Director Melissa Lyon.

Their goal is for all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus and save lives.

Governor Wolf says while vaccination efforts in Erie County and the Commonwealth continue, there is still work to be done.

“We need to work hard to make sure that we continue to encourage demand to make sure that now we’ve gotten to the point were the supply is not as big of an issue as it once was, that we actually make sure that the demand doesn’t fall off,” said Governor Tom Wolf, D, Pennsylvania.