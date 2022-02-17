GrandVAX Giveaway expanded to all Warren County vaccinated citizens

On Thursday, officials in Warren County announced that the WarrenVAX Team has decided to expand the GrandVAX Giveaway to include all vaccinated individuals in the county.

Several citizens in Warren County had contacted the team asking that vaccinated invividuals have a chance to be rewarded for their decision to protect themselves and the community. The team has changed their course on the terms and conditions.

If you are newly vaccinated or have been vaccinated previously, you can enter to win one of the three prizes of $1,000.

“We hope that folks visiting the site share some of the factual information on it with their unvaccinated friends,” said Commissioner Eggleston. “And that this is another opportunity to spread the word on the positive effect vaccination has on the community overall.”

From February 1st through April 30th, citizens who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 can click here and fill out the appropriate form. As part of their submission, they will upload a picture of their vaccination card.

On each of the three dates, March 7th, April 4th, and May 2nd, the WCDA will pool the submissions and select one to receive the $1,000.

The contest gives all participants three opportunities to win $1,000. The participants must be fully vaccinated according to the vaccine they choose before collecting their prize.

The goal of this contest is to expand vaccination, particularly to younger children.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to Warren County Officials, the county has increased full vaccination by 5% overall from 42% to 47% since the beginning of the WarrenVAX project in December.