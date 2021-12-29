Greene Township hosts free COVID-19 testing clinic

The effort of keep Erie County safe from COVID-19 continues.

The parking lot is full, and the line of people waiting to get tested stretched around the building. Several hundred people waited in line.

Erie resident Alexa Wawrzyniak was with her family for the holidays and said it is encouraging to see so many people in line, combating the recent COVID spike. She also had several COVID exposures in her household.

“It’s good to see the line so long,” Wawrzyyniak said. “Some people might say it’s frustrating because now we have to wait 20 to 30 minutes. It’s a good thing everyone is getting tested and they are safe.”

The testing site will continue until 2 p.m.