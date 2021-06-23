Health officials discuss the reasons why less people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials are discussing the reasons why less people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some people have chosen not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Now the county is making the vaccine more accessible to people.

Erie County officials said that the number of people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 has decreased in Erie County. The whole idea is to try and get more individuals vaccinated.

“Our greatest concern recently is the Delta variant. It is only a matter of time before this variant will show up in our community,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of the Erie County Department of Health.

Despite best efforts to get people vaccinated, there are less people in Erie County choosing to get the vaccine because some feel they won’t get COVID-19.

“There are many individuals that anecdotally eported that they don’t feel like they are at great risk of getting COVID.” Lyon said.

Officials said that they are finding less people in rural areas getting the vaccine.

“One of the impediments has been convenience. You know people have to work. They have a lot of things going on in their life particularly if they live in the more rural areas of our community. It can be more burdensome for them to find a vaccination location,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

To resolve this issue, the county will start to use the mobile vaccine unit.

“We are going to continue to offer vaccines with the mobile unit in conjunction with the events that are happening in other areas of the community that have invited us to come and provide the vaccine, and will continue to give out well informed information from individuals at those events to answer questions,” said Lyon.

Officials said that the best thing to do if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is to get tested. If you have not yet gotten the vaccine, they’re encouraging you to find an area near you to receive it.

There will be a mobile vaccination clinic that will be held on July 9th at Lavery Brewery.

To learn more about how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Your Local Vaccination Headquarters.

