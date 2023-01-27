As the three-year mark since the pandemic began approaches, health officials are still encouraging vaccinations.

Local vaccine clinics have noticed a decline in patients showing up for their shots and boosters. The LECOM Center for Health and Aging has vaccine clinics open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID patients, medical professionals still encourage people to stay up to date with vaccinations, especially as new, more efficient boosters are available to the public.

“Please don’t think just because things are down that they’re no longer necessary. Just like any virus, there are mutations and variants. Again, the new variant XBB1.5, which is highly transmissible, is covered by that COVID bivalent vaccine, so please consider getting vaccinated,” said Katie Zboyovski, pharmacist.

At the LECOM Center for Health and Aging, COVID tests and flu shots are also available.