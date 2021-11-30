Health officials in Erie County concerned over low vaccination rates

With more than 580 deaths reported in Erie County since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 40% of the eligible population is not fully vaccinated.

Recent COVID numbers are taking a toll on local hospitals.

Representatives at Saint Vincent Hospital are sharing information about the effect of the county vaccination status since the Delta variant surge in cases.

Since July 1st, 53 unvaccinated patients have died at Saint Vincent Hospital.

“There’s currently no consequence for people who don’t get vaccinated even though they account for more than 80% of the transmission and 70 to 80% of the hospitalizations and death,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, MD, Infectious Disease Physician.

Here is how the numbers break down.

Experts at Saint Vincent Hospital are reporting that from July 1st to November 9th 26 unvaccinated people have died from COVID under the age of 70.

Only one vaccinated patient under the age of 70 has died from COVID.

Twenty seven unvaccinated patients over the age of 70 have died from COVID compared to the eight vaccinated patients who died and were over the age of 70.

Dr. Nadworny said that vaccinations are impacting more than the individual who decided not to get one.

“You’re more likely to infect others and you’re more likely to consume hospital resources that could and should be devoted to conditions that aren’t really preventable,” said Dr. Nadworny.

One representative from UPMC Hamot said that a higher percentage of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients.

“The vast majority of the hospitalized patients that we’re seeing today is over 80% are unvaccinated,” said Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

Shears said that more than 30% of patients across the entire UPMC Network are positive with COVID with respiratory symptoms.

“Be very cautious. Stay home if you are sick. Wear a mask when you are in public, and get a vaccine or your booster to really help you not develop any severe illness,” said Shears.

