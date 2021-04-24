In case you missed it: Erie resident receives UPMC vaccination clinic’s 50,000th dose of Pfizer vaccine

A major milestone took place at UPMC Hamot’s vaccination clinic on Friday as an Erie resident received the clinics 50,000 Pfizer dose.

When Stephen Hamilton arrived to the clinic on Friday morning for his second dose, he did not know his shot would be marking this milestone.

The entire staff on site greeted him with cheers and applause as he walked in.

Hamilton said that he is excited to see things get back to normal.

“I think it’s nice because again it’s back to normality. Spending time with family, friends, and getting back out in society. You’re not cooped up anymore,” said Stephen Hamilton, Recipient of the 50,000th Dose.

Before he left, Hamilton was given some UPMC merchandise for the occasion.