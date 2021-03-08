Intermediate Unit 5 works with school districts to start vaccine clinics for teachers

Two major efforts are working towards vaccinating teachers across Erie County. Both of these efforts will get underway this upcoming weekend.

One of the said efforts is for teachers who qualify for phase 1A.

Here is more on the vaccination plan for teachers across the county.

Intermediate Unit 5 is working with school districts to start vaccine clinics on Saturday March 13th.

The clinics will run from Saturday March 13th to Thursday March 18th at the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5.

The Executive Director, Brad Witman, said that staff from the Intermediate Unit 5 are working with school districts to schedule 3,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines over the six day period.

Whitman said that another vaccine clinic is happening this Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center for teachers who qualify for phase one.

Approximately 700 vaccines are being administered.

Whitman said that both of these clinics are a win for the Erie community. Whitman states that local superintendents are continuing their efforts to protect their students and staff.

Staff from the Iroquois School District are some of the first in line to receive the vaccine. The superintendent said that this strengthens their position to keep kids in the classroom.

“We’re very excited about it. I believe this is going to make our teachers more safe and make it even more possible for us to keep our doors open,” said Shane Murray, Superintendent of Iroquois School District.

Murray said that through these two clinics roughly 120 staff members from Iroquois School District will receive vaccines this Saturday.

“In person learning is key to not only educational success but helping us identify kids and helping them with mental health issues,” said Murray.

The clinics at IU5 will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and resume once again at 2 p.m. for the weekday.

This clinic will be for teachers who qualify for phase 1A at the Bayfront Convention Center. All in an effort to get students back into classrooms.