Is it safe for pregnant women to get vaccinated?

Millions of vaccines across the country are being administered. But, is it safe for pregnant women or nursing mothers to get vaccinated?

Fontaine Glenn spoke with a medical professional out of UPMC Hamot.

Fontaine spoke with Dr. Ashraf, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot, who advocates for pregnant women getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She says there is no evidence it poses a danger to the mom or baby.

In the first trials of the Moderna and Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, there was no testing done on pregnant women or nursing mothers.

The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested on pregnant women, but Dr. Ashraf says despite the positive evidence, more research needs to be done.

“More data needs to be collected. But this is a very positive sign and this is a strong signal and a reassurance for all those pregnant women taking the vaccine, that they can at least provide some protection to their unborn baby,” said Dr. Saima Ashraf, obstetrician & gynecologist, Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Ashraf also says that by March 15, more than 45,000 pregnant women in the U.S. will have been vaccinated and there has been no reports of bad pregnancy outcomes like miscarriages which she says is very reassuring.