An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine may be very limited.

The Erie County Department of Health official said that all three hospitals can only offer the Moderna or Pfizer.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been extremely limited for not only here in Erie, but for many hospitals across the nation.

“There really is no reason to hold back. We really strongly recommend that when you get access you should take advantage of that. So we don’t know when each of the health care systems will have access to the Johnson and Johnson product. So why wait?” said Christopher Clark, D.O., Saint Vincent Hospital President.