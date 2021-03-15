The commonwealth COVID-19 task force announced law enforcement and firefighters will be next to receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine.

Governor Wolf’s team announced the next round of Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipments are coming into the state and will be dedicated to frontline workers.

Eligible workers include law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store employees, food production workers, and agricultural workers.

The City of Erie Fire Department is ahead of the game. The deputy chief said the members of the department have been able to receive vaccines through LECOM Health, UPMC Hamot, and AHN St. Vincent Hospital.

“I’m very happy to say that any of our members that wanted to be vaccinated or are eligible to be vaccinated have received their vaccination. Some may have only received their first dose yet, but very shortly would have their second dose, but I would say about 76% of our department has been vaccinated,” said Fred Gillespie, Deputy Chief, City of Erie Fire Department.

Other local fire departments can expect to schedule vaccine appointments by the end of March. Signups for first responders and front-line workers are in April.