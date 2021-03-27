LECOM and other community organizations hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the JFK Center

Another vaccination clinic in Erie gave people more access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

LECOM, along with other community organizations, came together to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the JFK Center.

This clinic was held for the individuals in Phase 1A to help them get their COVID-19 vaccine.

There were expected to be 300-350 people that would attend this pre-registered clinic for the Pfizer vaccine.

“We still have a lot of 1A population in the community and it’s kind of important for us to come into the community and we are also doing cooperative clinics. We work with MCIC here and the Erie County Department of Health,” said Jim Caputo, Clinical Director of Immunization at LECOM.

LECOM and other community organizations have scheduled their second clinic three weeks from today to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.