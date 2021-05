If your are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccination, we have good news.

Right now, LECOM Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine at its clinics for the 12-15 age group.

The clinic opened at 11 a.m. this morning and will run until 6 p.m. Friday at the LECOM Center for Health and Aging at 3910 Schaper Ave.

Walk-ins continue to be welcome at all clinic locations.

But, if you’d like to to make an appointment, call 814-812-9851 or 814-812-9848 or email vaccineinfo@lecomslc.org.