LECOM Health holds walk-in vaccination clinic at the Millcreek Mall

LECOM Health is making it easy and convenient for people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Today the hospital held its second day of a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Millcreek Mall.

Vaccine Coordinator Jim Caputo said that at this point their goal is to get the vaccine distributed to everyone possible.

Caputo said that instead of an appointment based model, they like bringing the vaccine to where people will be.

“We want to remove any barrier that might be there for folks and make it as absolutely positively convenient as going to the store or going to any other function,” said Jim Caputo from LECOM Health.

LECOM also has a walk up COVID vaccine clinic on 3910 Schaper Avenue every Tuesday and Friday.