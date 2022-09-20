Erie residents are protecting themselves against the flu and COVID-19 by getting their vaccinations.

At the LECOM center on Schaper Ave. on Tuesday, dozens of people are getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19; those who have already received initial doses of the COVID vaccine are getting their boosters.

One LECOM representative said they hold these vaccine clinics every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He said at recent clinics about 100 people have received shots. He also said there is no problem receiving flu and COVID-19 shots on the same day.

“To get a COVID shot and a flu shot, with all of the COVID products and all of the flu products, is medically compatible to get them at the same time. Because side effects for things like the aches, the pains, the fever, the sore throat, that kind of thing, can be kind of similar, some folks may wish to separate it by a few days or a week, and that’s just as well,” said Jim Caputo, project associate, LECOM.

The Bivalent booster that protects people from COVID variants is also available at LECOM’s vaccine clinics.

For more information on LECOM vaccination clinics, click here or visit our LECOM flu shot locations section under the community tab on YourErie.com.