LECOM & Mercyhurst partner to vaccinate hundreds of university students and employees

Hundreds of Mercyhurst University students will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine today thanks to a partnership between LECOM and Mercyhurst.

Around 750 students and employees are expected to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during today’s all-day session.

By getting the first dose today, students will be able to get the second dose before heading back to their homes for the summer.

“It’s also really important to us because we know our students are getting ready to head home, so they’re going to leave here and go to all these different communities. The more students we can have who get their shots before doing that — it’s just good for everybody,” said Dr. Laura Zirkle, VP student life/pandemic officer.

The second dose is scheduled to happen on May 4.