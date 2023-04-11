Although President Joe Biden has announced the end of the national COVID emergency, nothing has changed with how local medical services are responding.

At the LECOM Center for Health and Aging, staff said they will continue to be prepared for any outbreak — whether that be new variants of COVID, the flu, strep throat or anything else.

“Even though COVID might be way different than what we experienced three years ago, we definitely saw the rise of the flu, RSV, we saw strep throat, so lots of things that can be susceptible to those immunocompromised populations. We still need to keep in mind due to the population that we serve,” said Jamie Babia, vice president of operations, LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

Even after three years, LECOM health officials said it’s the little things that can help people from getting sick, like washing your hands, sanitizing and masking.