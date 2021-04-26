LECOM vaccination clinic at the Bayfront Convention Center now offering walk in vaccinations

The fight against COVID-19 continues as local vaccination clinics find other ways to help the community get vaccinated.

Here is more on the walk up vaccinations at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The number of scheduled vaccinations are decreasing, but the supply of vaccines remain the same. So to try and use the extra vaccines, LECOM’s vaccination clinic at the Bayfront Convention Center has begun offering walk ins and home visits.

The demand for vaccines is decreasing over time, but the supply is staying the same.

LECOM’s vaccination clinic is offering walk ins to help get those extra vaccines into the arms of people in the community.

“We offer them typically with our first dose clinics. Although we have gathered folks there after a second dose that we may or may not have done. We just want to make sure it’s the appropriate vaccine,” said Jim Caputo, Clinical Coordinator for Immunization at LECOM.

After receiving your first dose, your second vaccine dose will be scheduled at the clinic.

“Send them to the registration like the regular process, and at all of our first dose clinics we’re using in the event right, and they’ll be booked in for a future date then approximately three weeks if it’s Pfizer,” said Caputo.

Evening walk in times will be available starting on Monday May 3rd from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For anyone who is unable to make it to a clinic, home visits are available and done in less than 30 minutes.

LECOM Nurse Gracie Clark went on home visits last week and said those visits are essential for people who are unable to leave their homes.

“Go through the consent form asking any important questions. You know any allergies, any problems with any vaccines in the past. Go through any reactions they may have, any questions they have, and then there is about a 15 minute wait after I do give them the vaccination just to make sure they don’t have any action right away,” said Gracie Clark, LECOM Nurse.

Home visits are done every Tuesday and Friday. Caputo informed us that he expects at least 20 people are getting their vaccine during tomorrow’s round of home visits.