Local businesses and hospital speak out about vaccine mandate

New York City becomes the first city to require proof of vaccination, and now employers across the nation are mandating their workers to get vaccinated or show proof of vaccination.

This comes as COVID cases rise across the nation, but who locally is requiring vaccinations.

The business owners and several hospitals we spoke with all said that they’re encouraging their staff to get vaccinated.

The fight is not over to stop the spread of COVID-19. That is why some employers in the U.S. are mandating employees to be vaccinated.

Other employers such as Scott Enterprises are not not mandating masks, but instead…

“We encourage them to get vaccinated. We like them to be vaccinated. We’re concerned about what’s going to be like in the future with this COVID variant,” said Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises.

Scott said that it’s a personal option for his employees whether to wear a mask at work.

Others say that they hope everyone else would do their part to avoid another shutdown.

“We have to be more alert and cautious as to what we do and how we do it,” said Curtis Jones, Co-Owner of Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion.

At UPMC Hamot, seven patients are being treated for COVID, but hospital workers are not mandated to be vaccinated.

“With the mandatory masking of our staff, patients, and visitors, at this point we feel it has been very effective and so we’re not mandating vaccines at this time,” said Emily Shears, Director of Operations at UPMC Hamot.

Shears said that Hamot has seen a decrease in patients being treated for COVID ever since the vaccine rolled out in December of last year.

“Unfortunately with the Delta variant, we are slowly seeing that uptick. We’re keeping an eye on that,” said Shears.

“I just wish more people would realize how important it is to be vaccinated for themselves and for the people and community around them,” said Scott.

We also spoke with Erie Insurance and St. Vincent Hospital, they are not mandating their employees to get vaccinated but are strongly encouraging it.

