One local school held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 5. with an inviting atmosphere that was different from the usual vaccine clinics.

Staff at the Robert Benjamin Wiley Charter School changed the way the community received their vaccines with a carnival clinic.

Parents and children received their shots while being surrounded by clowns, games, balloons and music.

This clinic offered the different vaccines including booster shots as well.

Staff at the charter school felt inclined to contribute to keeping the community safe from the virus despite the downward trend of cases.

“Our CEO Carla Johnson just felt like she wanted to reach out and do this or offer this opportunity. This is free for all families if they didn’t have another way to get this,” said Susan Kerner, Vice Principal at Robert Benjamin Wiley Charter School, Prep Campus.

Those involved with the vaccine clinic were pleased with the turn out and were happy the kids had a great time.