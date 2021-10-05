Local ER doctor receives covid booster while pregnant; encourages others to do the same

An expecting mother received a covid booster shot at UPMC Hamot Tuesday morning.

Kristen Juhasz is not only expecting, she’s also an emergency medicine doctor at UPMC Hamot.

Juhasz says with her medical background she strongly recommends everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

She says she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in January of this year, and after consulting with her doctor and witnessing some of her own pregnant patients battle the covid virus, she decided it was necessary to get a booster.

“I’ve certainly seen pregnant patients as well who have battled and struggled very severely from this disease progress, particularly later stages in pregnancy. Even though vaccines are sometimes under question in the pregnant population, it think it is entirely the right thing to do for the mom to stay as safe as possible, and for baby to stay as safe as possible,” said Kristen Juhasz, emergency medicine doctor, UPMC Hamot.

