Local fraternity holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic and blood drive at the Second Baptist Church

The Omega Psi Phi fraternity held a Pfizer vaccine clinic and blood drive today over at the Second Baptist Church on East 26th Street.

LECOM Health was there giving out the shots, and the Community Blood Bank was drawing blood.

The fraternity wants the community to see how urgent it is to donate blood and build immunity against COVID-19.

One member told us that this is so important because it can save lives.

“Gives ample blood supplies for people who might need blood and to save a life, with the COVID vaccinations and opportunity for someone to get their first dose of the vaccination with LECOM and also save lives,” said Homer Smith, Member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Zeta Phi Chapter.

There were incentives of $10 gift cards to Country Fair and $10 in cash for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

