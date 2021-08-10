Local hospital representatives speak out on the uptick in first time COVID-19 vaccine appointments

As COVID case numbers continue to rise in Erie County, representatives from local hospitals said that there is an uptick in first time vaccine appointments.

Some residents are changing their mind about COVID vaccines making appointments with healthcare providers.

It’s not too late to receive a COVID vaccine, and representatives from local hospitals said that Erie residents are still booking appointments.

UPMC Hamot administered about 1,000 vaccines at their most recent Bayfront Clinic.

“It’s all about education. UPMC has taken the stance that we need to get out there and educate and let people make that decision to get the vaccine. You know we’re continuing to do community outreach. We’ve had some pretty successful events at our Sunset Music Series,” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency at UPMC Hamot.

UPMC Hamot and other local hospitals are committed to protecting the community from COVID-19 and other variants.

“The vaccine is still very effective against the variants especially Delta variant. So we still encourage that people get their vaccine so we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Chenault.

One spokesperson from AHN Saint Vincent Hospital said that more than 95% of their COVID hospitalizations are patients who are unvaccinated.

Medical professionals at Saint Vincent Hospital continue to educate the community about vaccinations.

“Answer questions and dispel any misinformation that may be out there. There have been so many situations and experiences we’ve had recently where we have an opportunity to talk to an individual to a patient and address their concerns,” said Stephen Henderson, AHN Saint Vincent.

Henderson said they had success vaccinating people at National Night Out and high school clinics.

“We provided about 40 vaccinations at McDowell on Friday and our primary care clinics and on site clinics have been a little bit busier as it relates to appointments,” said Henderson.

Representatives from AHN Saint Vincent Hospital will be at 814 Day this Saturday providing vaccinations in Perry Square.

